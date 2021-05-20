Dr. Youssef Anid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Anid, MD
Overview
Dr. Youssef Anid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Tampa Bay Pulmonology PA8425 Northcliffe Blvd Ste 106, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 686-2972
-
2
The Headache and Neurology Clinic PA11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 303, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 686-2972
-
3
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anid?
This has been a hard year for us all. My family has dealt with a lot from covid to cancer. I completely forgot to tell Dr Anids office about my insurance and Dr changes. When I called she did say you do know it’s May, and all these changes happened in January , but she was not rude at all . She was very helpful. They are always so busy, I appreciate their understanding.
About Dr. Youssef Anid, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1902891864
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anid speaks Arabic and Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Anid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.