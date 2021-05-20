Overview

Dr. Youssef Anid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Anid works at Tampa Bay Pulmonology PA in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL and Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.