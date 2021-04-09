Overview

Dr. Youssef Al-Saghir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicineical - Edison NJ|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Saghir works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Middleburg, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.