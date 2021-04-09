Dr. Youssef Al-Saghir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Saghir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Al-Saghir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Youssef Al-Saghir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicineical - Edison NJ|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Saghir works at
Locations
-
1
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 590-6779Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Middleburg1821 Blanding Blvd Ste 1, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 647-4761
-
3
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 686-6753Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Saghir?
I am extremely thankful for the understanding and compassion I received at my recent visit. I have had quite a journey on a new diagnosis and it's frustrating feeling disregarded or rushed through your visit without a complete understanding. This office and staff really made me feel like I matter and that my health matters. Special Thank you to Liliana Torrealba & Dr. Al-Saghir!
About Dr. Youssef Al-Saghir, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1871600783
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Ross University School of Medicineical - Edison NJ|Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Saghir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Saghir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Saghir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Saghir works at
Dr. Al-Saghir has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Saghir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Saghir speaks Arabic and Persian.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Saghir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Saghir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Saghir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Saghir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.