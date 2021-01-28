Overview

Dr. Yousong Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from Peking U Med Coll, Peking and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Wang works at Grove Hill central internal medicine in Plainville, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.