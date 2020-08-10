Overview

Dr. Yousef Salem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oxon Hill, MD. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Salem works at Potomac Urology Center in Oxon Hill, MD with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.