Dr. Yousef Mehrabi, MD

Pediatrics
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Dr. Yousef Mehrabi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encino, CA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University

Dr. Mehrabi works at BHSkin Dermatology in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Northridge Hospital Medical Center
    Complete Skin La Inc.
    16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 140, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 609-9997
    San Fernando Valley Office
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 141, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 609-9997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Cough
Hypertension
Abdominal Pain
Cough
Hypertension

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Yousef Mehrabi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1083693915
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Residency
    • Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
    Internship
    • Queens Genl Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yousef Mehrabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehrabi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehrabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehrabi works at BHSkin Dermatology in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mehrabi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
