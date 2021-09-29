Dr. Yousef Darrat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darrat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yousef Darrat, MD
Dr. Yousef Darrat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Al Fateh University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology4359 New Shepherdsville Rd Unit 205, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
He is a caring and talented doctor who listened to my concerns and made sure I was comfortable before, during, and after my heart procedure. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Yousef Darrat, MD
- Al Fateh University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
