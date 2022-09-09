Overview

Dr. Youram Nassir, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with University Of S Ca/lac And Usc



Dr. Nassir works at Cancer Care Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Anemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.