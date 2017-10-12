Dr. Youngsoo Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youngsoo Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Youngsoo Cho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Scottsdale Healthcare Primary Care Mesa1124 E McKellips Rd Ste 110, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 386-1100Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Honorhealth Ambulatory340 E Palm Ln Ste A175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 386-1100
Dr. Cho is a wonderful, caring and brilliant Cardiologist! I am honored to have him as my cardiologist. He is extremely professional and understanding about his patients problems.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1366405011
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
