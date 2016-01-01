Dr. Youngnan Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youngnan Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Youngnan Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Youngnan J Cho,M.D.408 W 57th St Apt 1J, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 956-0187
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai West
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1295886646
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
