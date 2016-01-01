Overview

Dr. Youngnan Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Cho works at Youngnan Jenny Cho , MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.