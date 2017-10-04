See All Plastic Surgeons in Spring, TX
Dr. Younghoon Cho, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Younghoon Cho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin, Department of Biophysics - Research Fellowship|Medical College Of Wisconsin, Department Of Biophysics-Research

Dr. Cho works at Integrated Aesthetics in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Aesthetics
    5061 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Belotero® Injection
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Belotero® Injection

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Belt Lipectomy Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
miraDry Treatment for Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra Injection Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2017
    If you are searching for a doctor who carefully listens to every word you say in regards to any concern you have regarding beauty then choose Dr. Cho. You will be very happy you did.??!!!! I am a repeat client because he is professional but relatable on a personal level. His approach is refreshing. He is on the up & up with new technology. The results I have had have surpassed my expectations! The location is easy accessible and the staff are all friendly and warming.
    Summer in Tx — Oct 04, 2017
    About Dr. Younghoon Cho, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427137694
    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin, Department of Biophysics - Research Fellowship|Medical College Of Wisconsin, Department Of Biophysics-Research
    • Chief Resident - Medical College of Wisconsin, Department of Plastic Surgery, in Milwaukee|Medical College Wisconsin
    • Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Younghoon Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
