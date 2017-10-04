Dr. Younghoon Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Younghoon Cho, MD
Overview
Dr. Younghoon Cho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin, Department of Biophysics - Research Fellowship|Medical College Of Wisconsin, Department Of Biophysics-Research
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
-
1
Integrated Aesthetics5061 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (281) 805-3896
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are searching for a doctor who carefully listens to every word you say in regards to any concern you have regarding beauty then choose Dr. Cho. You will be very happy you did.??!!!! I am a repeat client because he is professional but relatable on a personal level. His approach is refreshing. He is on the up & up with new technology. The results I have had have surpassed my expectations! The location is easy accessible and the staff are all friendly and warming.
About Dr. Younghoon Cho, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident - Medical College of Wisconsin, Department of Plastic Surgery, in Milwaukee|Medical College Wisconsin
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
