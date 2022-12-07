Dr. Young You, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. You is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young You, MD
Dr. Young You, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Seoul National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Springfield6355 Walker Ln Ste 202, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 277-2663Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alexandria1920 Ballenger Ave Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 810-5209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. You was professional, thorough, and answered all of my questions in regards to my son’s injured ankle.
About Dr. Young You, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1366465296
Education & Certifications
- National Orthgopedic & Rehabilitation Hospital
- New Hanover Meml Hospital
- Seoul National University, College Of Medicine
- College Of Liberal Arts & Science, Seoul National University, Seoul, Korea
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. You has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. You accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. You has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. You has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. You on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. You speaks Korean.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. You. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. You.
