Dr. Young Yoon, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Young Yoon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Lapeer Region and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Yoon works at
Oakland Macomb OBGYN PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 997-5805
Oakland Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.4550 Investment Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 997-5805
Oakland Macomb OBGYN36555 26 Mile Rd Ste 2000, Lenox, MI 48048 Directions (248) 997-5805
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
- Mclaren Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Yoon is unquestionably the best doctor I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. He is knowledgeable, very professional, and takes the time to listen to all concerns and discuss treatment in depth. He prioritizes giving patients complete control of their treatment, and seems to genuinely care about my health, well-being, and happiness. Dr. Yoon is also affirming of my identity and I am very, very happy to have him as one of the doctors caring for me throughout my transition. Every visit is an excellent experience, I highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean
1720279631
- St John's Hosp Of Macomb Co
- Des Moines Univ - College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of South Florida
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon works at
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoon speaks Korean.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
