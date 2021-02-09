See All General Surgeons in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Young Tran, MD

General Surgery
2.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Young Tran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Tran works at Advance Surgeons Medical Group Inc. in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advance Surgeons Medical Group Inc.
    328 S 1st St Ste F-G, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 457-6333
  2. 2
    Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical
    1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 308-9000
  3. 3
    Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
    100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 570-1606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garfield Medical Center
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 09, 2021
    I find Dr Tran to be a very professional doctor. He care about his patients. He explained my illness very clearly, even my poor English background can understand. I am very grateful to have known Dr Tran. I like to recommend him to other people.
    — Feb 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Young Tran, MD
    About Dr. Young Tran, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Armenian, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1164432803
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Young Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at Advance Surgeons Medical Group Inc. in Alhambra, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Tran speaks Armenian, Chinese and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

