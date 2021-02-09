Dr. Young Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Young Tran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Tran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advance Surgeons Medical Group Inc.328 S 1st St Ste F-G, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 457-6333
-
2
Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 308-9000
-
3
Alhambra Hospital Medical Center100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 570-1606
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
I find Dr Tran to be a very professional doctor. He care about his patients. He explained my illness very clearly, even my poor English background can understand. I am very grateful to have known Dr Tran. I like to recommend him to other people.
About Dr. Young Tran, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Chinese and Spanish
- 1164432803
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Armenian, Chinese and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.