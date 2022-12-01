Dr. Young McMahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young McMahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Young McMahan, MD is a Dermatologist in Waco, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Dr. McMahan works at
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco300 Richland West Cir Ste 2C, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 340-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Always professional.
About Dr. Young McMahan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1013352145
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx
- University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Pepperdine University, Malibu, Ca
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahan accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahan works at
Dr. McMahan has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
327 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.