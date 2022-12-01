See All Dermatologists in Waco, TX
Dr. Young McMahan, MD

Dermatology
5 (327)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Young McMahan, MD is a Dermatologist in Waco, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Dr. McMahan works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco
    300 Richland West Cir Ste 2C, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 340-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 327 ratings
    Patient Ratings (327)
    5 Star
    (307)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Always professional.
    J Richard Karr — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Young McMahan, MD
    About Dr. Young McMahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013352145
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Pepperdine University, Malibu, Ca
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
