Hematology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Young Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 24, 2022
    She was my oncologist after my first and only diagnosis. I thought she was great. I would recommend her very highly.
    About Dr. Young Lee, MD

    • Hematology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • Female
    • 1528036498
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Anne Arundel Medical Center
    • Medstar Harbor Hospital
    • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

    Dr. Young Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

