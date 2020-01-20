Dr. Young Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Kwon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Young Kwon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Hospital Joint Diseases333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 301 E 17th St Fl C2, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6083
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon?
Had Rotator cuff and bicep surgery done at NYU by Dr Kwon. The whole process from 1st consultation to surgery follow ups could not have went any smoother for me. Many friends warned about the pain and discomfort I would encounter. Dr Kwon patiently went over everything each encounter. Especially the day of surgery. Following his advice, I found the post surgery period to be a lot less pain full and am healing quicker then expected. I would highly recommend Dr Kwon and his asst Jacob to everyone.
About Dr. Young Kwon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1558357921
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Surgery and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwon speaks Korean.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.