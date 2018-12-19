Dr. Young Chae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Chae, MD
Dr. Young Chae, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Seoul National University (Korea) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
NMG Hematology Oncology Associates676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Northwestern Medicine Developmental Therapeutics Institute233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (855) 826-6384
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Chae has been my oncologist for the past few years and I am impressed with his compassionate approach to my condition,and attitude which is respectful and considerate. He has excellent credentials and formulates a plan with the patient in a simple straight forward style that's easy to comprehend. I feel confident in his care and that's what we want to feel when going to a doctor with a serious life-threatening disease. spencer schwartz
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1598926107
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas-M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Seoul National University (Korea)
- Medical Oncology
