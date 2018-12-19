See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Young Chae, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Young Chae, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Seoul National University (Korea) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chae works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    NMG Hematology Oncology Associates
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0990
    Northwestern Medicine Developmental Therapeutics Institute
    233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 826-6384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Neutropenia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Neutropenia

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 19, 2018
    Dr. Chae has been my oncologist for the past few years and I am impressed with his compassionate approach to my condition,and attitude which is respectful and considerate. He has excellent credentials and formulates a plan with the patient in a simple straight forward style that's easy to comprehend. I feel confident in his care and that's what we want to feel when going to a doctor with a serious life-threatening disease. spencer schwartz
    — Dec 19, 2018
    About Dr. Young Chae, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1598926107
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • University of Texas-M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Seoul National University (Korea)
    • Medical Oncology
