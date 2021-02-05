Dr. Young Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Kim, MD
Dr. Young Kim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center GYO800 Washington St # 232, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-6115
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Amazing Dr. and easy to talk to .Dr Young made every apt and surgery less stressful . He is caring with all he does and gets back to you right away . I am thankful that I had Dr Young as a Dr.
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1790875540
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
