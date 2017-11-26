Overview

Dr. Young Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at South Shore Urology Inc in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.