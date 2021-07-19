Overview

Dr. Young Kang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Kang works at River Parc Internal Medicine in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.