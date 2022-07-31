Dr. Young Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Young Kang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital, Eden Medical Center, Highland Hospital, Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
Young M Kang MD Inc5933 Coronado Ln Ste 101, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 468-0404
California Urological Associates1144 Norman Dr Ste 202, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 825-9787
Hospital Affiliations
- Alameda Hospital
- Eden Medical Center
- Highland Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Kang for several years. Very good communication skills. Biopsy was performed with no complications.
About Dr. Young Kang, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1720050529
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kang speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.