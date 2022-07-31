Overview

Dr. Young Kang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital, Eden Medical Center, Highland Hospital, Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Kang works at Young M Kang MD Inc in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.