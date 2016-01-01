Dr. Ro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young Ro, MD
Overview
Dr. Young Ro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Ro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Xavier Surgical Carellc3700 W 203rd St Ste 202, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2120
-
2
Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 747-4000Monday12:45am - 8:00amTuesday12:45am - 8:00amWednesday12:45am - 8:00amThursday12:45am - 8:00amFriday12:45am - 8:00amSaturday12:45am - 8:00amSunday12:45am - 8:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ro?
About Dr. Young Ro, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1659335495
Education & Certifications
- SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ro works at
Dr. Ro has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.