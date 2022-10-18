Dr. Young Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Huh, MD
Overview
Dr. Young Huh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis and Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street.
Dr. Huh works at
Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Center for Digestive Health2222 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 421-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huh?
I was referred to Dr. Huh by my primary care physician for a colonoscopy. My initial meeting with Dr. Huh went very well as he obviously realized that I am a well-educated, involved patient. We set an appointment and of the half dozen or so colonoscopies I've had over the past 25 years this was the most comfortable.
About Dr. Young Huh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1407830912
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huh works at
Dr. Huh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huh speaks Italian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.