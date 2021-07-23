Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Young Cho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
Young J. Cho M.d. P.A.210 Washington Heights Med Ctr, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-7775
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Always kind and on top of things.
About Dr. Young Cho, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1205858925
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
