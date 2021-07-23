See All Neurologists in Westminster, MD
Dr. Young Cho, MD

Neurology
3.5 (3)
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Young Cho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.

Dr. Cho works at Young J. Cho M.d. P.A. in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Young J. Cho M.d. P.A.
    210 Washington Heights Med Ctr, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 876-7775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treatment frequency



Tremor
Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Disorders
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Concussion
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Stroke
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Always kind and on top of things.
    — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Young Cho, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205858925
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cho works at Young J. Cho M.d. P.A. in Westminster, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cho’s profile.

    Dr. Cho has seen patients for Tremor, Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

