Dr. Young Bae, MD
Dr. Young Bae, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Prince William County Community Services Board7969 Ashton Ave, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 792-7800
- 2 14631 Lee Hwy Ste 209, Centreville, VA 20121 Directions (703) 830-1800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Psychiatry
- English
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
