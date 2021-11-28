See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Nowzaradan works at Younan Nowzaradan MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Best Care Clinic
    4009 Bellaire Blvd Ste K, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 661-6262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Obesity

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 28, 2021
    I have not been able to contact D. Now? Do I have to contact TLC Network? Question? Why doesn't Dr. Now contact Tammy and Amy Slaton also from TLC to help them? I'm certain having both shows combined will help both causes. I'm afraid that Amy will die soon, and that will be sad for the viewers . Thank you, Sandra Boykin
    Sandra Boykin — Nov 28, 2021
    About Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, MD

    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1861477150
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
    Fellowship
    • Saint Thomas Hospital
    Residency
    • St Johns Hosp
    Internship
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowzaradan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nowzaradan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nowzaradan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nowzaradan works at Younan Nowzaradan MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nowzaradan’s profile.

    Dr. Nowzaradan has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowzaradan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowzaradan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowzaradan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowzaradan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowzaradan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

