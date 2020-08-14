Dr. Lahoud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youmna Lahoud, MD
Dr. Youmna Lahoud, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Braintree, MA. They completed their fellowship with University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 849-2265Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Boston University Neurology Associates725 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-7460
- 3 275 Grove St Ste 300, Auburndale, MA 02466 Directions (617) 559-8000
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I had a telephone visit with Dr. Laboud. She listened to my symptoms and questions. She asked me questions and came up with a game plan. She has since reached out and followed through in everything. I’m very impressed.
- Rheumatology
- English, French
- 1194039545
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
