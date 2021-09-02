Overview

Dr. Youcef Sennour, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Sennour works at Baylor Scott & White Primary Care Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.