Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Shandong University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Ding works at YOU G DING M.D. in Englewood Cliffs, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    You G Ding
    44 Sylvan Ave Ste 1E, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 585-9980
  2. 2
    Sylvan Healthcare Inc
    849 57th St Ste 801, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 576-6881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Contact Dermatitis
Vertigo
Dizziness
Contact Dermatitis

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 25, 2020
    It is a great visit. I have multiple complicated issures, MI, DM, obesity, sweating, whole body pain. She gave me a clear dignosis on the first visit. And, tell me a detail, fesible action plan. I gained confidence to deal with my diseases. I think she has solid knowledge foundation and rich experience. She is one of best physicians I met.
    — Oct 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD
    About Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    1346292786
    Education & Certifications

    Mt. Sinai Medical Center , Nyc
    Residency
    University of Connecticut medical School
    Internship
    Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburg
    Medical Education
    Shandong University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

