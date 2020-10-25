Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD
Overview
Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Shandong University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Ding works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
You G Ding44 Sylvan Ave Ste 1E, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 585-9980
-
2
Sylvan Healthcare Inc849 57th St Ste 801, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 576-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ding?
It is a great visit. I have multiple complicated issures, MI, DM, obesity, sweating, whole body pain. She gave me a clear dignosis on the first visit. And, tell me a detail, fesible action plan. I gained confidence to deal with my diseases. I think she has solid knowledge foundation and rich experience. She is one of best physicians I met.
About Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1346292786
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center , Nyc
- University of Connecticut medical School
- Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburg
- Shandong University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ding works at
Dr. Ding speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.