Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. You Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. You Choi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with The Methodist Hospital, Texas Medical Center / Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
Your Choice Primary Care3420 K Ave Ste 305, Plano, TX 75074
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After three failed attempts to get my condition correctly diagnosed and treated with tele-health specialists I've decided to see a real doctor in the office and Dr. Choi came highly recommended. After brief discussion of my symptoms, he narrowed it down to 3 possible causes and targeted blood works were done, and on my 2nd visit, I got my answer and treatment which resolved all my symptoms within a week. An overall excellent experience. This Dr is a sharp shooter who is not interested in wasting your money or time.
About Dr. You Choi, MD
- Internal Medicine
English, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
- 1760633135
Education & Certifications
The Methodist Hospital, Texas Medical Center / Weill Cornell Medical College
Westchester Medical Center / New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi speaks Japanese, Korean and Spanish.
233 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
