Overview

Dr. You Choi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with The Methodist Hospital, Texas Medical Center / Weill Cornell Medical College

Dr. Choi works at Your Choice Primary Care in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Your Choice Primary Care
    3420 K Ave Ste 305, Plano, TX 75074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 968-2464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Iodine Deficiency
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
Vitamin D Deficiency
Iodine Deficiency
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 233 ratings
    Patient Ratings (233)
    5 Star
    (221)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 13, 2022
    After three failed attempts to get my condition correctly diagnosed and treated with tele-health specialists I've decided to see a real doctor in the office and Dr. Choi came highly recommended. After brief discussion of my symptoms, he narrowed it down to 3 possible causes and targeted blood works were done, and on my 2nd visit, I got my answer and treatment which resolved all my symptoms within a week. An overall excellent experience. This Dr is a sharp shooter who is not interested in wasting your money or time.
    About Dr. You Choi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
    • 1760633135
    Education & Certifications

    • The Methodist Hospital, Texas Medical Center / Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Westchester Medical Center / New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi works at Your Choice Primary Care in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Choi’s profile.

    Dr. Choi speaks Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

    233 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

