Dr. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.
Dr. Yonekawa works at
Locations
King of Prussia234 Mall Blvd Ste 200, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (800) 331-6634Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Midatlantic Retina Associates5325 Northgate Dr Ste 103, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (800) 331-6634
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 331-6634
Midatlantic Retina Associates8 RANOLDO TER, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (800) 331-6634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yonekawa is a great retina specialist. He is always prompt and direct, and speaks to me in the manner which I understand. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Japanese
- 1962727008
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Harvard Medical School
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Wesleyan University
- Ophthalmology
