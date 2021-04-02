See All Neurosurgeons in Olympia, WA
Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn

Dr. Yamamoto works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
    3901 Capital Mall Dr Sw, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 786-8990

  • Multicare Capital Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr Yamamoto is kind caring Dr! Listens to my concerns and is helpful!
    BM — Apr 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD
    About Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Japanese
    • 1396775896
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamamoto works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Yamamoto’s profile.

    Dr. Yamamoto has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

