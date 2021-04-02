Overview

Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn



Dr. Yamamoto works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.