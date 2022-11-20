Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Osaka University Med School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Naka works at
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
he saved my life ! thats all i know
About Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1073554887
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Osaka University,Japan
- Osaka University Med School
Dr. Naka works at
