Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Osaka University Med School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Naka works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Assist Device along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventricular Assist Device
Pericardial Disease
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Ventricular Assist Device
Pericardial Disease
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 20, 2022
    he saved my life ! thats all i know
    — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    1073554887
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Osaka University,Japan
    Medical Education
    Osaka University Med School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naka works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Naka’s profile.

    Dr. Naka has seen patients for Ventricular Assist Device, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Naka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

