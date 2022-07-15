Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krespi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Krespi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at East 59th Street110 E 59th St Rm 10A, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krespi?
So knowledgeable in ENT surgery, such experience, so greatly dependable and his office staff and assistant are incredible
About Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1417042565
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Ward Medicine and Surgery Tel Hashomer Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krespi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krespi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krespi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krespi works at
Dr. Krespi has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Chronic Tonsillitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krespi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Krespi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krespi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krespi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krespi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.