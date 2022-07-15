Overview

Dr. Yosef Krespi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Krespi works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at East 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Chronic Tonsillitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.