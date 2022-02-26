Overview

Dr. York Sing Chan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Chan works at YORK MEDICAL, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.