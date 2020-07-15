Dr. Yordanka Reyna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yordanka Reyna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yordanka Reyna, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Reyna when I was rushed to Aventura Hosp with serious heart condition, and needed open heart surgery. She would come in to see me before and after surgery, friendly, smiling, kind, with sincere care. I chose her as my Cardiologist, she is TOPS and her entire staff reflects who she is THE VERY BEST. I trust Dr. Reyna and her entire staff. After you experience the professionalism, sweet, kind staff at Dr. Reyna office, you will have a hard time accepting anything less. God Bless you Dr Reyna and your entire staff, and thank you.
About Dr. Yordanka Reyna, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346563889
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida|Cleveland Clinic Florida|Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
