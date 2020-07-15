See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Yordanka Reyna, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yordanka Reyna, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Reyna works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Broward Health Physician Group
    1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Hospital Affiliations
  Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Jul 15, 2020
    I met Dr. Reyna when I was rushed to Aventura Hosp with serious heart condition, and needed open heart surgery. She would come in to see me before and after surgery, friendly, smiling, kind, with sincere care. I chose her as my Cardiologist, she is TOPS and her entire staff reflects who she is THE VERY BEST. I trust Dr. Reyna and her entire staff. After you experience the professionalism, sweet, kind staff at Dr. Reyna office, you will have a hard time accepting anything less. God Bless you Dr Reyna and your entire staff, and thank you.
    Gemma — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Yordanka Reyna, MD

    Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    14 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1346563889
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic Florida|Cleveland Clinic Florida|Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yordanka Reyna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reyna works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reyna’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

