Dr. Yoram Padeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoram Padeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Yoram Padeh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Padeh works at
Locations
-
1
Asthma & Allergy Associates2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 308, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-5662
-
2
Padeh Padeh and Schwartz Mds975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 101, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 868-1700
- 3 7800 SW 87th Ave Ste C-340, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-0109
-
4
Eric Reese Dc PA3854 Sheridan St Ste B, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 842-4077
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padeh?
Dr Padeh is very knowledgeable in immunology and impressively keeps abreast of the latest info. He is very focused on taking care of the patient and educating you on problems and treatment. Always ready to help. His staff works hard to assist in patient care.
About Dr. Yoram Padeh, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1740266311
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padeh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padeh works at
Dr. Padeh has seen patients for Animal Allergies and Angioedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Padeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.