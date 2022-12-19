Overview

Dr. Yoram Padeh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Padeh works at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL and Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies and Angioedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.