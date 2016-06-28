Dr. Yoona Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoona Rhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yoona Rhee, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Rhee works at
Locations
Infectious Disease Specialists of Chicago600 S Paulina St Ste 143, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Core Center Pharmacy2020 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 572-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and were very impressed with Dr Rhee. She spent time discussing the problems my wife was having. She was very knowledgable, courteous and kind. We highly recommend Dr Rhee.
About Dr. Yoona Rhee, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.