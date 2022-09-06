Dr. Yoon Nofsinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nofsinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoon Nofsinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Yoon Nofsinger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Nofsinger works at
Locations
North Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Wesley Chapel26853 Foggy Creek Rd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Van Dyke/ St. Joes North4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 207, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She and her staff made you feel like you are the only one they are taking care of. Finally I got answers to my allergies after seeing 4 other allergist!! Thank you to her and her staff!!!
About Dr. Yoon Nofsinger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nofsinger works at
