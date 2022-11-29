Dr. Yoon Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoon Min, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yoon Min, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Clarita, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Min works at
Locations
Freedom Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center21060 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 Directions (661) 254-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Min managed my complex chronic medical condition from 2007 until I moved out of state in 2020. During all those years, Dr Min gave me exceptional standards of care, and he never wavered in his support of my health no matter how many years passed while waiting for a definitive diagnosis with my often ambiguous clinical picture. I can truly say that my excellent quality of life with a chronic illness was due to Dr Min’s generous time and attention in helping meet my needs with medication, tests, therapies, and referrals. Dr Min has a heart of gold. He is incredibly patient, compassionate, and a truly talented physician. I always felt I could ask Dr Min anything, and he was always open to help even if I had a different idea about how I wanted to manage my illness or medications. Sunyee, Dr Min’s wife, was equally compassionate and always went to great lengths to help with anything I might have needed for my care, and the same was always true of the office staff.
About Dr. Yoon Min, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1871695346
Education & Certifications
- UCLA SFVP
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- UC-Berkeley
Dr. Min works at
