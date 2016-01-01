Overview

Dr. Yoon-Jae Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Lee works at Y J Lee Gastroenterology PC, Duluth, GA in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.