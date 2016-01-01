See All Pediatricians in Fort Lee, NJ
Pediatrics
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yoon Choi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Choi works at Evergreen Pediatrics in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evergreen Pediatrics
    1355 15th St Ste 190, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Phenylketonuria Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Phenylketonuria Screening
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yoon Choi, MD

    Pediatrics
    30 years of experience
    English, Korean
    1669439543
    Education & Certifications

    KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoon Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

