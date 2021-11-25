Dr. Han has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon Han, DPM
Overview
Dr. Yoon Han, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
Jsy Englewood Foot & Ankle Center PC15 Engle St Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 227-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Han is very professional, patient, capable and honest. I was prepared to have another orthotic fabricated but she told me that my current pair was still perfectly fine to use for another year. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Yoon Han, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1801050778
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.