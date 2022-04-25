Dr. Yoon Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoon Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yoon Cho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
-
1
Burlington Ob/Gyn101 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 272-4667
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Dr. Cho was nothing but magical. She was very patient and gave me a lot of useful advise. I went to Dr. Cho after being referred to her. It was the best referral that I could have hoped for. She got my condition diagnosed accurately and was able to treat me. Her office staff are exceptional and I will be going there for all follow up care.
About Dr. Yoon Cho, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1861880395
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cho speaks Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.