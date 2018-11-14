Overview

Dr. Yookyung Selig, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Selig works at New England Ear, Nose & Throat / Facial Plastic Surgery in North Andover, MA with other offices in Salem, NH, Lawrence, MA and Ayer, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.