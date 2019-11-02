See All Dermatologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Yoojin Lee, MD

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Yoojin Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their residency with Stony Brook University Hospital

Dr. Lee works at Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs
    1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 200, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs
    500 Commack Rd # 102B, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4200

Hospital Affiliations
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Rosacea

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2019
    Attention to detail was outstanding and one of the nicest/most caring doctors I've ever had. Would definitely recommend to friends and family.
    About Dr. Yoojin Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750645677
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoojin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

