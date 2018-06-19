Overview

Dr. Yoojin Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kim works at Yoojin Kim MD PC in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.