Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoojin Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Yoojin Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lisle, IL.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Dupage Med Group - Warrenville #310430 Warrenville Rd Ste 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 789-4910
-
2
Endocrinology24020 W Riverwalk Ct Ste 102, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (630) 789-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Pak (previously Kim), has been excellent. I look for a doctor that I should willing to have a discussion with me concerning my diagnoses and my treatment plan, and then we mutually agree on the plan. Dr. Pak has been very willing to explain things in a way that helps you understand what needs to be done and why. She's also been very willing to listen to my concerns and address them. She's top notch!
About Dr. Yoojin Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1003072877
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
