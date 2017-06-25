See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lisle, IL
Dr. Yoojin Kim, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Yoojin Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lisle, IL. 

Dr. Kim works at Dupage Mdcl Grp Endcrnlgy Lsl in Lisle, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dupage Med Group - Warrenville #310
    430 Warrenville Rd Ste 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 789-4910
  2. 2
    Endocrinology
    24020 W Riverwalk Ct Ste 102, Plainfield, IL 60544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 789-4910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 25, 2017
    My experience with Dr. Pak (previously Kim), has been excellent. I look for a doctor that I should willing to have a discussion with me concerning my diagnoses and my treatment plan, and then we mutually agree on the plan. Dr. Pak has been very willing to explain things in a way that helps you understand what needs to be done and why. She's also been very willing to listen to my concerns and address them. She's top notch!
    JohnC in Plainfield, IL — Jun 25, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Yoojin Kim, MD
    About Dr. Yoojin Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003072877
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

