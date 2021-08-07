Overview

Dr. Yongsun Ra-Hurka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Ra-Hurka works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in La Grange Park, IL, Burr Ridge, IL and La Grange, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.