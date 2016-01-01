Dr. Yongming Mao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yongming Mao, MD
Dr. Yongming Mao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NUCLEAR MEDICINE.
Yhq Medical PC829 57th St Ste 5, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 239-2491
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1326060740
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NUCLEAR MEDICINE
Dr. Mao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mao speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.